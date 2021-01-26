Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.36

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.36 and last traded at $59.30, with a volume of 681379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.64 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,784,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth about $994,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

