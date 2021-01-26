Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Market Cap Tops $2.50 Million

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $154,289.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockmason Credit Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00070909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.17 or 0.00831836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00049855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.21 or 0.04309772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00017400 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason

Blockmason Credit Protocol Token Trading

Blockmason Credit Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockmason Credit Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockmason Credit Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.