Blocknet Price Down 14% This Week (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00004270 BTC on major exchanges. Blocknet has a total market cap of $10.28 million and approximately $31,200.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00020667 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00010436 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003975 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,477,792 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

