Blockpass Price Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Blockpass token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Blockpass has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. Blockpass has a market cap of $104,513.37 and $368.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00069348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.43 or 0.00842890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00054168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,390.50 or 0.04382553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017700 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass (PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

