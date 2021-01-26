BlockStamp (BST) Trading Down 35.5% Over Last Week

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 91.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for $0.0899 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $15.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007818 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000302 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000059 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,211,541 coins and its circulating supply is 26,668,575 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.