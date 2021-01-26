BLOCKv (VEE) Achieves Market Cap of $5.26 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and $186,531.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00070113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $271.27 or 0.00841133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00050734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.83 or 0.04483157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015481 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017627 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

