Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Shares Up 8.2%

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) shares rose 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 1,521,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 967,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 180.97% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 40,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $52,037.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,524,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,464.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.55% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

