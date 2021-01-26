Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $158,046.00 (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $112.73 million and $158,046.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be bought for $2.97 or 0.00009329 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00051075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00130177 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00282218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00070428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00068819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00036571 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io . The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.