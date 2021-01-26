Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.92 Million

Equities analysts expect Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) to report sales of $146.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.74 million. Blucora posted sales of $149.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blucora will report full-year sales of $746.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $745.53 million to $747.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $800.28 million, with estimates ranging from $795.00 million to $805.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. Blucora has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $830.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Blucora by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Blucora by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,618 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Blucora by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 52,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Blucora by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

