Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Trading Down 8.3%

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s share price was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.87. Approximately 1,798,563 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 995,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

APRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $120.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $44,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph purchased 8,000 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,830,535 shares in the company, valued at $10,305,912.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,260 shares of company stock valued at $124,272 over the last three months. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blue Apron by 2,444.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 579,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

