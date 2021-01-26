Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) Shares Down 1.4%

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BBXTB)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $270.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BBXTB)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

