Blur (BLUR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $25,820.00

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded down 32.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Blur has traded down 32.1% against the dollar. One Blur coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a market cap of $54,817.46 and approximately $25,820.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00051462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00129816 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00283107 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00070508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00069117 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00036744 BTC.

Blur Coin Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,764,741 coins and its circulating supply is 6,404,741 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

