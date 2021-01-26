B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $514.22

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $514.22 and traded as high as $530.20. B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) shares last traded at $526.80, with a volume of 2,387,039 shares changing hands.

BME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 473 ($6.18).

The stock has a market cap of £5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 514.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 488.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L)’s payout ratio is 38.02%.

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) Company Profile (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

