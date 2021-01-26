BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of BMC Stock worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 36,264 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 40,357 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMCH. DA Davidson lifted their price target on BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BMC Stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on BMC Stock from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BMC Stock from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.55.

In other news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 54,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,500,268.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BMCH stock opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. BMC Stock’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMC Stock Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.