BMO Capital Markets Raises TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $105.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 46.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

TFII stock traded up $4.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.76. 36,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,149. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TFI International has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $67.73.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

