Bob’s Repair Trading Down 21% Over Last Week (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Bob’s Repair token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $280,394.70 and $7,019.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bob's Repair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00070344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.27 or 0.00822661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00049217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.93 or 0.04271321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00017426 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

BOB is a token. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 tokens. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Token Trading

Bob’s Repair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bob's Repair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bob's Repair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.