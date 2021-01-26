BonFi Trading Down 11.3% Over Last Week (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, BonFi has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One BonFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BonFi has a market capitalization of $269,726.88 and $273,343.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00051062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00130699 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00284195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00070680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00069132 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00036804 BTC.

About BonFi

BonFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,199,315 tokens. BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg

Buying and Selling BonFi

BonFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

