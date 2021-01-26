BOOM Market Cap Hits $1.21 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $5,424.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00068834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.98 or 0.00826696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00050574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.88 or 0.04391451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017512 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM's total supply is 971,254,053 coins and its circulating supply is 782,223,321 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

