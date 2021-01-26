Boosted Finance Market Cap Reaches $847,276.55 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Boosted Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $14.16 or 0.00044749 BTC on major exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $847,276.55 and $125,423.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00052033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00128314 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00072101 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00284759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00070166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00037029 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars.

