Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. 140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

BOOT opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,615 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 110.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Boot Barn by 35.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

