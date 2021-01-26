Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Citigroup

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOOT. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.51. The company had a trading volume of 24,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,065. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average of $34.03.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,427,016.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.