Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (BLX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE: BLX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/20/2021 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$50.00.
- 1/20/2021 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$45.00 to C$51.00.
- 1/20/2021 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$45.00 to C$51.00.
- 1/14/2021 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.
- 1/13/2021 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$55.00.
- 12/1/2020 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2020 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) was given a new C$45.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2020 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$45.00 price target on the stock.
TSE:BLX opened at C$54.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,767.10. Boralex Inc. has a one year low of C$17.91 and a one year high of C$56.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$105.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boralex Inc. will post 0.6796349 EPS for the current year.
