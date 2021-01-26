BoringDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $17.04 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One BoringDAO token can currently be purchased for about $388.97 or 0.01213179 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $17.04 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00052395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00128201 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00071915 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00279636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00068396 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00037895 BTC.

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

BoringDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

