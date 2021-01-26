Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Boston Properties updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.53-1.57 EPS.

NYSE:BXP traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.72. 878,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,405. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.82.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

