Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-1.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. Boston Properties also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.53-1.57 EPS.

NYSE BXP traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.72. The company had a trading volume of 878,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,405. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average of $88.88. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Boston Properties from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

