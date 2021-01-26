Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.12. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -282.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $35,314.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,307 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,816.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $101,333.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,700,501.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,066. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

