Bounty0x (BNTY) Trading 47.3% Higher Over Last Week

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Bounty0x has a market cap of $487,576.50 and $18,840.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 47.3% against the dollar. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00070909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.17 or 0.00831836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00049855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.21 or 0.04309772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00017400 BTC.

BNTY is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bounty0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

