Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Trading 6.5% Higher

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.06. 305,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 311,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $185.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.58. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 230,610 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 111.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 74,935 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

