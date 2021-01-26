Brave Bison Group plc (BBSN.L) (LON:BBSN) Trading Up 4.4%

Brave Bison Group plc (BBSN.L) (LON:BBSN)’s share price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.31 ($0.02). Approximately 2,759,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,105,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.13. The firm has a market cap of £8.00 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.46.

About Brave Bison Group plc (BBSN.L) (LON:BBSN)

Brave Bison Group plc, a social video company, engages in the creation, distribution, and monetization of online video content in Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company provides an online video distribution and marketing network. It helps content owners, operators, brands, publishers, and advertisers to build and engage online audiences; and enables its clients to commercialize their content to audiences on various online video platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook, and Snapchat.

