Bread Price Hits $0.0825 on Major Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Bread has a total market capitalization of $7.32 million and approximately $181,041.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread token can now be purchased for $0.0825 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bread has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00069905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.24 or 0.00845809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00051006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,393.65 or 0.04378157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017725 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

