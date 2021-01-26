Brent Hyder Sells 395 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,301.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brent Hyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Brent Hyder sold 1,394 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $316,438.00.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,127,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,477,425. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after buying an additional 1,766,248 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,561.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,777,000 after purchasing an additional 683,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

