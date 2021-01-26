Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Trading Up 7%

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) was up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.92 and last traded at $29.07. Approximately 1,081,561 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 421% from the average daily volume of 207,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on BDGE shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a market cap of $574.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Mgs Partners, Llc purchased 21,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $460,229.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 359,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,784.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Etzioni Partners, Llc sold 46,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $1,131,641.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,992 shares of company stock worth $520,066 in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 524.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 940.0% during the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

