Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $24,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total transaction of $480,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,654,094.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $57,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,740 shares of company stock worth $10,568,882. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded up $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.34. The stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,016. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $177.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.07.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

