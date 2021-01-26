Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys 5,279 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $84.42 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $86.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.48.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

