Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90.

