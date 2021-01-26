Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Hamlin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,438 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 4.5% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Broadcom worth $98,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total transaction of $5,959,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,832 shares in the company, valued at $92,556,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,333 shares of company stock worth $106,085,379. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $464.35. The stock had a trading volume of 22,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,484. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.98. The company has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a PE ratio of 73.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $470.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $3.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

