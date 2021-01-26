Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $500.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $450.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVGO. Argus lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

AVGO stock opened at $464.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $436.05 and a 200-day moving average of $374.98. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $470.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $189.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,333 shares of company stock valued at $106,085,379. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

