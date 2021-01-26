Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BR opened at $150.67 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $5,015,124.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,188,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Truist began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

