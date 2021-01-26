Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Trading 7.7% Higher

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC)’s stock price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 15,824,614 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 572% from the average daily volume of 2,355,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.