Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) PT Raised to $12.50

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Roth Capital from $4.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s previous close.

BWEN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.30 and a beta of 1.72. Broadwind has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $54.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.86 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.