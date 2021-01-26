Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $189.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.30 and a beta of 1.72. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $54.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.86 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,270,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,294,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 362,612 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 60.3% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 818,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 307,687 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth approximately $931,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 222.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 244,298 shares during the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

