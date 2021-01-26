Brokerages Anticipate Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.32. Columbia Sportswear posted earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $701.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.90.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,583. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.73. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $99.23.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 31,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $2,947,268.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,715,512.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $32,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 713,998 shares of company stock worth $57,500,004. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth $4,058,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

