Brokerages Anticipate Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.32. Crown posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crown.

Get Crown alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.38.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.23. 1,541,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,050. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.22. Crown has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $1,062,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,065,017.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $70,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Crown by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Crown by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Crown by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Crown by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.