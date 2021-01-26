Brokerages Anticipate GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GATX will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GATX.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. GATX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.60.

Shares of NYSE GATX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.88. GATX has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $92.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

In other news, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $30,744.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $676,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,389 shares in the company, valued at $18,744,026.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,386 shares of company stock worth $2,129,914. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in GATX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in GATX by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in GATX by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

