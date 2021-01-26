Brokerages Anticipate Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $571.86 Million

Analysts expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to announce $571.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $575.70 million and the lowest is $566.60 million. Masonite International reported sales of $531.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masonite International.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.40 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.40.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $110.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.33.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $380,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Masonite International during the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Masonite International during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 51.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.