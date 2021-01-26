Brokerages Anticipate Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $676.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will post $676.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $660.90 million and the highest is $700.00 million. Splunk posted sales of $791.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Insiders have sold 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,901 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 488.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Splunk by 25.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 540 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Splunk by 14.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,267 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $171.91 on Tuesday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

