Brokerages Anticipate The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.11). The Children’s Place posted earnings of $1.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.36.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the third quarter worth about $9,468,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 263.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the second quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 112.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 132,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 13.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 621,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,616,000 after buying an additional 75,121 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Children`s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.