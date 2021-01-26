Brokerages Anticipate The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.11). The Children’s Place posted earnings of $1.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.36.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the third quarter worth about $9,468,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 263.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the second quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 112.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 132,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 13.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 621,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,616,000 after buying an additional 75,121 shares in the last quarter.

The Children's Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

