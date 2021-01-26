Brokerages Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Post $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. AMETEK posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2,454.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,358,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,308 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,048,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 522,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,947,000 after buying an additional 375,107 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,167,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,400,000 after buying an additional 341,737 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,875,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,970,000 after buying an additional 277,390 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.71. 7,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

