Brokerages Expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to Announce $6.94 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will post $6.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.47. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings of $7.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $11.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $11.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.28.

DECK traded down $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.01. 72 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,910. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $336.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $126,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.02, for a total value of $251,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,057 shares in the company, valued at $5,536,748.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,915 shares of company stock worth $22,318,820 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.