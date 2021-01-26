Brokerages Expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.81. General Mills reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover General Mills.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in General Mills by 94.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 327.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in General Mills by 80.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIS traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $59.11. 368,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,532,400. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.85. General Mills has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.